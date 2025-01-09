Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii getting New Game Plus in free post-launch update

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - the swashbuckling new instalment in Sega's long-running crime saga - is getting a New Game Plus as part of a free post-launch update.

Sega shared the news during a 15-minute Like a Dragon Direct showcase focusing on the imminent Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It marks a notable shift in strategy for the publisher, after last year's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth caused controversy among fans by making New Game Plus exclusive to its pricier Deluxe and Ultimate Editions.

Sega hasn't said much else about Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's newly announced New Game Plus mode just yet, only that it'll arrives as part of a "post release patch" at some unspecified point following the game's launch on 21st February.

Elsewhere in today's Like a Dragon stream, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio dove a little deeper into some of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's systems, offering a closer look at the likes of land and sea combat, ship customisation, crew building, side activities, and more.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - which charts the swashbuckling adventures of fan-favourite series regular Goro Majima after he wakes up with amnesia on the remote Rich Island - will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 21st February.

Alongside the £54.99 standard edition, Sega's releasing a £64.99 Deluxe Edition featuring the Legendary Pirate Crew Pack, Legendary Outfit Pack, Ship Customisation Pack, and Extra Karaoke & CD Pack. There's also a physical Collector's Edition containing a selection of real-world gubbins, and all pre-orders receive the Ichiban Pirate Crew Set and Ichiban Special Outfit Set.