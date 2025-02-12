Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo announced, plus a crossover with Dave the Diver

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - the swashbuckling new instalment in Sega's long-running crime saga - is getting a demo this week, ahead of the game's full release on 20th February.

The demo, which was announced during this evening's State of Play, will be available from 7am PT on 13th February. That's 3pm for those of us in the UK. The demo will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

During this demo, players will be able to try out two fighting styles: Mad Dog and Sea Dog. There will also be the chance to freely explore part of the Honolulu and Madlantis locations, which sounds very appealing right now as where I am it is very cold and wet. Brrr.

In addition to this news, we also have word of a Dave the Diver x Like a Dragon crossover, known as Ichiban's Holiday.

"Kasuga Ichiban, our beloved protagonist since Yakuza: Like a Dragon, decides to take a well-deserved break at the Blue Hole. Joined by his ever-reliable buddy, the bartender of the 'Survive Bar', this vacation is about to turn into anything but relaxing," reads a post on the PlayStation blog. "Brace yourselves for an epic showdown as Bancho’s ego takes a serious hit when the bartender delivers a harsh dose of honesty about his skills.

"But wait, there's more! Our dynamic duo stumbles upon a sinister plot that’ll have you hooked. A dolphin-poaching syndicate is making waves, and it’s up to Ichiban and Dave to dive into action."

Dave the Diver: Ichiban's Holiday DLC will be available as paid content this April on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Elsewhere during tonight's State of Play, we got a release date for sci-fi horror Directive 8020 and a fresh trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword.