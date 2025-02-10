Like a Dragon anniversary will see fan-voted virtual items like lingerie and a traffic cone made into actual merchandise

Sega and Like a Dragon developer Ryu ga Gotoku are asking fans to select from 100 merchandise ideas from the series to be made a reality, including a karaoke microphone, themed underwear, and a traffic cone.

It's all in celebration of Like a Dragon's 20th anniversary on 8th December 2025, with fans able to vote once per day on a special celebration website for the virtual item they want to see actually produced .

There are 100 items to choose from, taken from across the game series, ranging from the obvious, to the iconic, to the downright bizarre.

Themed cosmetics, pens, stamps, incense, and various items of apparel would be easy to reproduce, but I'd argue are fairly boring choices for a series known for its outlandish characters and side quests.

Better yet are karaoke instruments (from the memorable minigame), a Sujimon card set (from that other minigame), Ichiban Confectionery's rice crackers (yes, from a minigame), or a Michio Ono figure (you guessed it...).

No doubt the Majima body pillow will be a popular choice, as will character lingerie, and various themed underpants.

A Like a Dragon board game is intriguing, presuming it's fully playable, as would a Ryu ga Gotoku recipe book considering all the delicious in-game food throughout the series.

No doubt the Big Pylon will win, though - it's literally a traffic cone that's formed a running gag since the first game.

The first Yakuza game was released on PS2 in 2005 in Japan, followed by an international release the following year. The series has more recently taken on its Japanese name Like a Dragon.

After last year's celebrated Infinite Wealth, which had the series' most successful launch on Steam and hit 1m sales in its first week, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is set to launch later this month on 21st February. It'll receive a welcome New Game Plus mode in a free post-launch update.