Life is Strange returns, with its original protagonist now all grown up

Life is Strange will return with a new murder-solving adventure, starring the series' original protagonist Max Caulfield, now all grown up.

Today's first trailer, shown during the Xbox Showcase, sees Max return to using her powers when her best friend (no, not that one) turns up dead.

But this isn't quite the same power Max had in Life is Strange 1. This time, it sounds like she has the ability to peer into an alternate dimension - one where her friend is still alive.

Will you be solving your friend's murder... with your still-alive friend? It's an intriguing concept. And it's very interesting to see Life is Strange's adopted developer Deck Nine return to the franchise's original protagonist after its previous, all-new installment True Colors.

Life is Strange is set to launch on 29th October.