Life is Strange: Double Exposure finally gets Switch release date

Life is Strange: Double Exposure finally has a release date for its delayed Switch version.

The game will be available digitally from tomorrow, 19th November, on the Switch eShop. A physical version of the game will then be released next year on 28th January and is available to pre-order now.

News of the release dates arrives alongside a fresh animated trailer you can watch below.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was released last month across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch version was created by Engine Software in association with developer Deck Nine Games.

It's a direct sequel to the first game in the series and follows original protagonist Max, though this has proven controversial with some fans due to the consequences of the original game's final choice.

Deck Nine is the studio responsible for various Life is Strange prequels, follow-ups and remasters. The original game, however, was developed by Don't Nod.

That studio's creative director Michel Koch hit back at "hateful" comments against Deck Nine from disappointed fans.

"I didn't play the game yet, and I have no idea where they are taking the story. But what I know is that nothing justifies hating on people for how they wrote their game!" he wrote on Twitter/X.

"You can be disappointed, you can want other narratives for those characters you love, or different stories… but ultimately creation is hard and very subjective and if [Double Exposure's] story does not please you, it does not erase what you imagined."

"Like its own hero's dabbling with time travel, Life is Strange: Double Exposure highlights the troubles of trying to revisit old memories, while raising unanswered questions about the future," reads Eurogamer's Life is Strange: Double Exposure review.