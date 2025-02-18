10 games leaving PlayStation Plus next month

Sony has updated its Last Chance To Play collection on PS Plus, listing games leaving the service next month.

From 18th March, the likes of Resident Evil 3 and Life is Strange: True Colors will no longer be available on the subscription service.

The full list of games leaving PS Plus in March is as follows:

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

Resident Evil 3

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange 2

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Street Fighter 5

Mortal Kombat 11

Fancy playing any of these before they go? | Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer

Sony announced at last week's PlayStation State of Play the games added to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month, available from today.

That includes Don't Nod's brand new Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1, available at launch. Perhaps that's why those Life is Strange games are now leaving.

"A fascinating new narrative adventure from the original Life is Strange team, this first slice boasts fresh twists that help move the formula forward, even if its story sometimes feels a remix of genre tropes," reads our Lost Records review.

Also added to PS Plus Extra and Premium are the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and TopSpin 2K25.

A trio of classic Armored Core games from FromSoftware are also on their way "soon".

Check out our guide to PS Plus for a list of all the available games on the subscription service.