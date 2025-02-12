Lies of P prequel DLC revealed, named Overture

The promised DLC expansion for Lies of P has been revealed as a prequel called Overture.

Once again, players will take the role of Geppetto's puppet but will follow the legendary Stalker in the final days of the city of Krat. It's due out this summer.

The DLC has a distinct winter theme, with plenty of snow and fluffy hats, as well as some flashy-looking combat moves. Check out the trailer below.

Mainly, I'm excited about the prospect of new bosses to fight against and fresh weapon combinations - the trailer includes both a bow and a pair of nasty looking claws that will do serious damage.

"We knew that the end of Lies of P was just the beginning for what our team had in store for fans," said Jiwon Choi, game director at Round8 Studios. "Lies of P: Overture allows us the opportunity to fully explore the past and present of our universe. We are grateful for our community’s patience as our team took the time to tell the story we’ve always wanted to share."

Lies of P first released back in 2023 from Korean publisher Neowiz. It's a Soulslike in a Belle Epoque setting, with the developer aiming to take on FromSoftware at its own game.

It mostly succeeded, with Lies of P considered one of the best Soulslike games not created by FromSoftware. The prospect of more puppet goodness in this DLC is definitely enticing.