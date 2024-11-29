Lies of P developer's next project will be a sci-fi survival horror

The next project from Lies of P developer Round8 Studios will be a sci-fi survival horror, in a marked change from the souslike genre.

As reported by Korean news site EBN, the game will utilise Unreal Engine 5 and is targeting a release on PC and consoles.

The same report also confirms DLC for Lies of P is slated for the first quarter of 2025.

A statement from publisher Neowiz said it's too early to disclose progress of the project and that it is one of multiple PC and console games in development - presumably alongside the confirmed sequel to Lies of P.

Still, a swing to survival horror for its next standalone project is quite a change and proves the wide-reaching ambitions of the developer to become a leader in the South Korean games industry.

A sequel to Lies of P was confirmed last year by director Ji Won Choi. "Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel," he said at the time.

While it's unknown where the story will lead in a sequel, hints at the end of Lies of P have certainly had fans speculating on what fairytale could be next for the soulslike treatment, following the game's Pinocchio inspiration.

As for the Lies of P DLC, its existence was revealed shortly after the game's release, though so far only concept art of a ship has been shown. "I can promise you one thing," said Choi with the reveal. "What I just showed you scratches merely the tip of an iceberg."

Following its launch last October, Lies of P sold a million copies in less than a month and, by March of this year had surpassed seven million players (including through subscription services).

It's proven a big success for the developer and is now frequently considered one of the best soulslike games not created by From Software.

Lies of P is also receiving a PS5 Pro patch to boost performance.