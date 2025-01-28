Level 5's next Fantasy Life headed to PlayStation for first time, leak suggests

It looks like Level 5's forthcoming Fantasy Life RPG is headed to PlayStation as well as Nintendo Switch.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is set for release on Switch in April this year, following multiple delays.

The series has not been released on PlayStation before but, as Gematsu spotted, a PlayStation Store page was accidentally published last night and then taken down.

The store listing had both PS4 and PS5 as platforms, with a release date of 23rd April.

Its quick removal certainly seems to back up its legitimacy, though a PlayStation release has not been officially announced.

A PlayStation Store page for FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time was published before being quickly removed last night. It lists PS5 / PS4 versions, and an April 23 release date (or April 24—time zones). Currently only *officially* announced for Switch release in April.



— Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 27 January 2025

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was last year delayed to April 2025, following a 10th October 2024 release date. It's unclear when a firm release date for either platform will be revealed.

The latest in the life sim series was first announced during a Nintendo Direct in February 2023. No specific reason was given for its delay last year.

Players will take on multiple roles to rebuild their fantasy island, with a time travelling twist too - as the name suggests.

At the same Direct, Level 5 also announced its next Professor Layton game for the Switch, though this is currently set for a 2025 release without an exact date.

Could either of these games be also releasing on Nintendo's newly-revealed Switch 2 console?