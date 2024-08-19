Level 5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time delayed to unspecified date

Nintendo and Level-5 have announced a delay for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which was originally due to launch for Switch on 10th October.

"To all of you who have been looking forward to the release, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate your understanding," Level-5 said in a statement sharing news of the delay. "Thank you for your patience."

Level-5 hasn't yet suggested when Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time might now release, nor did it offer any reason for the delay. Could the studio be waiting for Nintendo's next generation of hardware, tentatively dubbed Switch 2? I suppose time will tell.

Level-5 said it will share more details on updated timings for Fantasy Life i's release during its online event, Level-5 Vision 2024 To the World's Children. The broadcast doesn't yet have an air date, but we will update you when we hear more.

We regret to announce that the planned release of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time for Nintendo Switch on October 10th, 2024 has been delayed. More information about the new release date will be announced in the future. Thank you for your patience. — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 19, 2024

We first got word of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time during a Nintendo Direct in February last year. At the time of its announcement, the game was set to release in 2023, but it later saw its launch nudged back into this year.

We got a subsequent look at Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time this February, when the team gave us a peek at the various jobs players will be able to undertake in this time travelling adventure. You can see for yourself in the trailer above.

Away from Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Level-5 also has a new Professor Layton game in the pipeline. It's known as New World of Steam and will place the Professor as something of a newcomer himself, in a story which moves the series' action to America.