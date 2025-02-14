Level 5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time coming to PlayStation and Xbox, as well as Switch and PC

Level 5 has announced a release date, and confirmed the release platforms for the next installment in its Fantasy Life series.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will launch across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam on 21st May, the company announced today, along with a new features overview trailer which you can check out below.

The team at Level 5 has updated its English website with new details. Along with tips on how to get the most out of island life, the website now also includes details such as the game's pricing, its various editions and pre-order bonus details.

The standard edition will retail at £59.99/$59.99.

Those who plump for Digital Deluxe Edition of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, meanwhile, are looking at £69.99/$69.99 across platforms. This edition includes the following additional goodies:

Napdragon Mount

Napdragon Weapons

Iconic Outfit Pack

The Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Digital Deluxe Edition will also include early access to the game from 3pm on Sunday, 18th May, across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Image credit: Level 5

We first got word of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time during a Nintendo Direct in February 2023. At the time of its announcement, the game was set to release in 2023, but it later saw its launch nudged back.

We got a subsequent look at Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time in February last year, along with a peek at the various jobs players will be able to undertake in this time travelling adventure.

Away from Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Level-5 also has a new Professor Layton game in the pipeline. It's known as New World of Steam and will place the Professor as something of a newcomer himself, in a story which moves the series' action to America.