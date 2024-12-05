Let's Build a Zoo developer announces dungeon-building demo for its next release

If you fancy a spot of 'try before you buy' dungeon building shenanigans, the team behind 2021's animal-splicing tycoon game Let's Build a Zoo has you covered.

During this evening's PC Gaming Show, developer Springloaded announced a demo for its upcoming "multi-layered" management sim Let's Build a Dungeon. Want to know more? Well, I am so glad you asked.

Those who give Let's Build a Dungeon a play will take on the role of both a game designer and company CEO, with the challenge to "develop the greatest MMORPG the world has ever seen". This will mean getting to terms with hiring and firing staff, dealing with investors, and then - of course - designing some all important dungeons.

"The new demo for Let’s Build a Dungeon provides a taste of what to expect from the full release, with player choice being at the forefront of the gameplay," the developer explained. "Players are tasked with building a fantasy world filled with quests to share with virtual beta testers, with branching paths and multiple quest options to choose from.

"The demo also marks a historic moment for your in-game studio, inspired by the iconic real-life events from Ultima Online's development involving Lord British's assassination."

The Let's Build a Dungeon demo is available via Steam now, and can be played in either English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Thai and Brazilian Portuguese.

On the game's full release, Let's Build a Dungeon will also be available on Xbox.