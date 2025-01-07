Lenovo unveils Legion Go 2 and Go S handheld gaming PCs, including SteamOS model

While some handheld gaming PC manufacturers are busy cornering the comically large form factor market, Lenovo has slipped in to announce several new - and considerably more portable - devices of its own, including the Legion Go 2 and a handheld utilising SteamOS.

Starting with the Legion Go 2, that's Lenovo's currently still-in-prototype second generation handheld gaming PC, which - alongside its built-in kickstand and ergonomically improved detachable controllers - sports an 8.8-inch OLED display with VRR support, and comes equipped with either the upcoming AMD Ryzen Z2 or Ryzen Z2 Extreme. It can also sport up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, to further boost its beefy credentials.

Unfortunately, there's no hint of a release window or price for the Legion Go 2 just yet, with Lenovo instead choosing to focus its attention on its other newly announced handheld gaming PC: the more modest, and more imminently available, Legion Go S.

A prototype of Lenovo's Legion Go 2. | Image credit: Lenovo

The Legion Go S offers a sleeker alternative to Lenovo's existing Legion Go, doing away with the former's detachable controllers in favour of a more rounded all-in-one design. It features an 8-inch, 16:10 IPS LCD multi-touch screen (with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and 1920 x 1200 resolution), alongside hall-effect thumbsticks, a redesigned D-pad, and dual stage triggers.

As for the insides, Legion Go S includes either an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go or Z1 Extreme processor, and can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. All this lives inside a 299mm x 127.6 x 22.6 shell and weighs upwards of 730g - around 90g heavier than Steam Deck. Lenovo tells The Verge it's targeting two to 2.5 hours of battery life for demanding games.

The SteamOS version of Lenovo's Legion Go S (the Windows 11 variant is white). | Image credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's first Legion Go S model begins shipping this month, costing £649.99/$729.99 with the Z2 Go processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It'll be followed in May by a slightly lower-specced £600/$599.99 variant, featuring the Z2 Go, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. Both machines utilise Windows 11, but Lenovo is also working on a SteamOS-powered Go S, making it the first authorised third-party handheld gaming device to utilise Valve's operating system. This is the cheapest of the bunch, costing $499.99 with the Z2 Go, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage - and The Verge reports it should also arrive in May.

For anyone with an eye on the slightly more distant future, however, Digital Foundry has taken a look at AMD's newly announced trio of next-gen Ryzen Z-series APUs - the kind that'll be packed into Lenovo's second generation Legion Go 2 - if you're curious to learn more.