Lego Nintendo Game Boy price and release date leaked

A release date and price for Lego's upcoming Nintendo Game Boy set has appeared online from a reliable leaker.

The Lego Nintendo Game Boy will reportedly arrive on 1st October, and cost $59.99 (around £48).

Lego's recreation of the classic handheld is a relatively small set - according to Lego leaker Falconbrickstudios (thanks VGC), it weighs in at just 421 pieces. That's similar in size and price to the Lego Piranha Plant set, which has 540 pieces and costs £57.99.

But it's vastly outweighed by Lego's recreation of the Nintendo Entertainment System that had 2646 bricks, though also included a Lego TV you could hook the console up to.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8g — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 9, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Last month, Nintendo confirmed a Lego Game Boy was on the way in October but stopped short of showing the set off. With today's leak now out in the wild, it's likely not long before we now get a look at Lego's recreation of the handheld.

Will it come with some Lego Game Boy cartridges? Game Boy Printer? How about a clip-on light?

Lego's collaboration is in full swing, and last month added a selection of Mario Kart sets to its already existing Super Mario range. You can, of course, also buy sets based around The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing.