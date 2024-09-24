Lego Horizon Adventures Digital Deluxe Edition includes Sackboy, Ratchet outfits

If you, like me, are a fan of Guerrilla's Horizon series, you are going to want to have a Grazer at this.

During this evening's State of Play, PlayStation announced that Lego Horizon Adventures - which is described as a "playful and light-hearted" take on Guerrilla's franchise - will launch on 14th November across platforms.

In addition, the team gave us another look at the bricky chaos we can get up to on the game's release. You can check out the latest trailer below.

Lego Horizon Adventures will be available in a Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes several bonuses:

Roller Coaster Customisation: No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother's Heart!

No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother's Heart! Three iconic Horizon outfits: Pay homage to Aloy's adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as "Alloy" Aloy!

Pay homage to Aloy's adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as "Alloy" Aloy! Ratchet and Rivet outfits: Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet.

Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet. Sackboy outfit: Trading cloth and stuffing for bricks and studs, LittleBigPlanet's Sackboy is available to join the party!

If you fancy pre-ordering, you will be able to do so from 3rd October onwards. This will get you a Lego version of the iconic Shield-Weaver outfit in-game, regardless of which edition you plump for.

You will be able to find Lego Horizon Adventures on the PlayStation Store, Steam, Epic Game Store, and the Nintendo eShop.

"From all of us at Guerrilla and Studio Gobo, thank you for your enthusiasm and support for LEGO Horizon Adventures," the team wrote.

Elsewhere this evening, we got a look at Astro Bot's upcoming DLC, Monster Hunter Wilds, Palword on PlayStation and Ghost of Yotei (which I may have squealed a bit at).