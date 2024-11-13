Lego Horizon Adventures casts Star Trek: Voyager actor as Sylens

Following the passing of Sylens' original actor Lance Reddick last year, Lego Horizon Adventures has recast the role.

In the latest Horizon outing, the character is voiced by Tim Russ, Eurogamer can confirm.

Russ has been in the industry for many years, and is known for his roles in the likes of Star Trek: Voyager where he portrayed Vulcan Lieutenant Commander Tuvok, and as doorman Frank in Samantha Who?

Sylens features in both Horizon Zero Dawn, which Lego Horizon Adventures is based on, and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West. Series developer Guerrilla is yet to comment on who will replace Reddick, who portrayed Sylens in both mainline games and their respective DLC, longer term.

Reddick passed away in March last year, aged 60. Following his passing, players discovered a memorial situated on an island visited in Horizon Forbidden West's DLC Burning Shores, which served as an homage to the late actor.

"In honour of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all," Guerrilla wrote at the time.

"Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly."

Image credit: Eurogamer

As for Lego Horizon Adventures, we just awarded the game two out of five stars.

"It's a decidedly joyless kind of game, the sort that's better to look at than actually play with, and one that does little to bridge the gap between its two main subjects," our Katharine wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Horizon Adventures review. "I still don't know why it exists or who it's for, and there's little evidence to suggest that Guerrilla or Gobo know the answer either."