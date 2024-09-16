Lego Fortnite heads into uncharted territory with huge Lost Isles expansion

Lego Fortnite, the survival crafting experience found within Fortnite itself, is getting ready to welcome players to an all-new mode known as The Lost Isles.

This is only the second Lego Fortnite expansion that includes a battle pass (the first being Star Wars in May).

On its debut, the Lost Isles will introduce players to five new blocky environments to explore: Beach, Plains, Jungle, Mountains and Floating Islands. While the beach is described as "a great place to pursue relaxation" (pirates aside), the jungle environment holds the potential for a scuffle with Storm-Wild Tomatoes.

Explorers will be able to get their hands on some new gear, to make traversing these new locales more unique. These tools include the Pirate Musket, Flint-Knock Pistol and Throwing Spears (which are obtained from the Peely Tribe, who make their home on the Plains).

In addition to the new kit, the Lego Fortnite developer has also upgraded the Essence Table to the Rune Forge. Here, players can "can craft Runes for strengthening your tools by spending Essence".

There will also be the chance to meet some new Fortnite Lego creatures known as Klombos. These chaps are said to be friendly, but you will need to feed them Klomberry to win them over. "Just, don't make it mad," the Lego Fortnite team warned.

Image credit: Epic Games

Now, about that Battle Pass I mentioned. It's called the Tropical Treasures Lego Pass, and promises Decor and Builds for players to unlock.

Here's how the Tropical Treasures Lego Pass works:

After selecting the Lego Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the Lego Pass button in the top navigation.

Here is where you'll see the Lego Pass and a button to view Quests. These Quests are about exploring Lost Isles. Complete them to earn Studs!

The more Studs you collect, the further you'll progress in the Lego Pass! Unlock in-game rewards from the free reward track as you progress. If you want, you can also unlock in-game rewards from the purchasable Premium Reward Track.

The Premium Reward Track costs 1,400 V-Bucks, Epic said, and will be available to progress until 11th October. If you choose to purchase the Premium Reward Track, you will unlock the Island Adventure Peely Outfit.

Lego Fortnite: Lost Isles is set to arrive tomorrow, 17th September. Further details can be found on the Fortnite blog.

Image credit: Epic Games

Elsewhere in Fortnite-related news, and in a sentence I never thought I would write, Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone wants to do a crossover with Epic's online shooter.

Earlier this year, the developer said he wants to see Pam in Fortnite, and is "open to doing a collab" with Epic.