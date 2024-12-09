Lego Fortnite Brick Life is a major new social game mode that sounds a bit like The Sims

Epic Games has announced a second major Lego Fortnite mode, Brick Life, that's set to arrive within the main Fortnite game on 12th December.

The arrival of Lego Fortnite Brick Life means the game's original Lego Fortnite mode, launched last December, is getting a slight rebranding - to Lego Fortnite Odyssey.

So, what is this new Brick Life offering? Well, it's described as a social experience set in an ever-evolving city where you can hang out with others, take on jobs (courier! professor! sushi chef! fortune teller! scoundrel!) and build a Lego home.

Lego components for your home will come from the Decor Bundles and Builds you've unlocked within Lego Fortnite so far.

There's lots new in the rebranded Lego Fortnite Odyssey, meanwhile. The mode's latest update, Storm Chasers, adds a fresh village to build up alongside new allies, and storms that strike until you defeat the Storm Dungeon at their centre.

These dungeons - which will shift around the map - look to be an attempt at providing more of a different experience each day you play. Storm Dungeons will reform after 24 hours, as will the boss behind it all: the Storm King.

I've always felt that, beyond village progression, Lego Fortnite lacks a proper end game. Now, similar to the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, the mode has a final boss you can work towards being powerful enough to defeat.

Image credit: Epic Games

Fresh vehicles in the update include an aquatic barge, new items include the healing Slurp Launcher, while NPCs can now revive you upon defeat.

Other welcome enhancements include melee attacks having increased range, stamina consumption being reduced, and another buff to your inventory size.

