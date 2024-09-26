Legendary Heroes Timed Research quest steps and best Choose Path choice for Sword or Shield in Pokémon Go

Legendary Heroes Timed Research is a branching quest running throughout the Legendary Heroes event in Pokémon Go.

During Legendary Heroes Timed Research, you'll be tasked with picking between two different paths - Sword or Shield. It's a choice which will determine the rewards you'll earn during Legendary Heroes, along with a selection of Collection Challenges and Incense encounters. For this reason, it's a good idea to know the best Legendary Heroes Choose Path choice for you before starting the quest.

To help in your patch decision making, we've outlined all of the Legendary Heroes quest steps in Pokémon Go down below. Alongside the Sword and Shield path quest steps and rewards.

On this page:

'Sword' path quest steps for Legendary Heroes Timed Research Below you'll find the challenges and rewards you'll encounter for selecting the Sword path when progressing through Legendary Heroes Timed Research in Pokémon Go. Remember - your selection can't be changed after it's made, with your choice also deciding which Collection Challenges and Incense encounter you'll receive during the Legendary Heroes event. Watch out for spoilers! 'Sword' Step 2 of 3 Use 8 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Incense

Power up Pokémon 8 times - Koffing encounter

Catch 8 Pokémon - 8 Great Balls Rewards: 800 XP, 800 Stardust and a Galarian Darumaka encounter. 'Sword' Step 3 of 3 Explore 3km - 8 Razz Berries

Use an Incense - Deino encounter

Catch 8 Pokémon - 8 Ultra Balls Rewards: 800 XP, 800 Stardust and a Rufflet encounter.

'Shield' path quest steps for Legendary Heroes Timed Research Here are the challenges and rewards for the Shield path of Legendary Heroes Timed Research in Pokémon Go. Keep in mind that you can't change your choice after it's been made. Your path choice also decides the Collection Challenges and Incense encounters you'll get during Legendary Heroes. Be careful - spoilers lie below! 'Shield' Step 2 of 3 Use 8 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 1 Incense

Power up Pokémon 8 times - Koffing encounter

Catch 8 Pokémon - 8 Great Balls Rewards: 800 XP, 800 Stardust and a Galarian Ponyta encounter. 'Shield' Step 3 of 3 Explore 3km - 8 Razz Berries

Use an Incense - Larvitar encounter

Catch 8 Pokémon - 8 Ultra Balls Rewards: 800 XP, 800 Stardust and Vullaby encounter.