Legendary F1 car added to Gran Turismo 7 in August update

The August update for Gran Turismo 7 is now available, adding a legendary F1 car.

The McLaren MP4/4 marked the end of the Turbo era and was driven by Ayrton Senna in 1988 to win the drivers' championship. It's now available to drive in-game.

Three other cars have also been included: the Pontiac GTO 'The Judge' '69, the Porsche Cayman GT4 '16, and the De Tomaso Mangusta (Christian Dior).

The last is a particularly sexy Italian sports car that's been reimagined by the French fashion giant with Dior branding down the sides.

Three new layouts have also been added to the Circuit de Barcelona - Catalunya.

The Catalunya GP Layout No Chicane removes the chicane running into the final corner, adding some extra speed to its final turns. The Catalunya National Layout adds a hairpin turn for a more compact track. And the Catalunya Rallycross Layout is a hybrid track of paved and unpaved surfaces.

Lastly, some extra menus have been added to the game's Café, allowing players who have reached the end to acquire new car collections based on various themes.

For more details on the update, check out the PlayStation Blog.

And for more of Martin's thoughts on Sony's driving sim, check out the Gran Turismo 7 State of the Game.