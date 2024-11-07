Legend of Zelda film releases some time within this decade, so that's something

Nintendo's Legend of Zelda film adaptation will be released at some point in the next five years and two months.

Nintendo hasn't shared a specific year for Link and Zelda's hop to the big screen as yet, however the company has at least narrowed it down to 2020-something.

In this week's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, Nintendo shared an update on its 'visual content', which means its movie projects.

"In the field of visual content, we are making direct investments and are deeply involved in the planning and development of multiple productions," it wrote, with an accompanying infographic showing that rather vague Zelda release window: 202X.

Here, it also noted the upcoming Super Mario Bros. sequel will make its debut in April 2026. Last year's Super Mario Bros. animated movie was a huge success for the company, with Nintendo stating it was viewed in theaters by approximately 170 million people.

Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo's own Shigeru Miyamoto first confirmed a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie this time last year, with a rather casual post on social media. Miyamoto will produce the movie, which is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment (Sony will also handle worldwide theatrical distribution).

Film producer Avi Arad is also on board. Arad's previous video game to film projects include this year's Borderlands adaptation and the Tom Holland-fronted Uncharted.

Elsewhere in Nintendo news, yesterday the company gave further insight on its approach to mergers and acquisitions, while also confirming the Switch successor will be backward compatible with Switch games.