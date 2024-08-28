Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver graphic novel Kickstarter smashes through $1m milestone

After a long period of dormancy, the Legacy of Kain franchise is poised to make a return as a prequel graphic novel.

This graphic novel is known as Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise, and earlier this week Crystal Dynamics revealed the project had surpassed $1m in Kickstarter funding.

"This is more than just a milestone - it's proof of the power of this community," Crystal Dynamics celebrated on social media platform X. "We're beyond grateful. Let's keep the momentum going!"

This particular Legacy of Kain project was first announced several months ago, and promises readers the chance to "discover an untold tale", as the graphic novel bridges the gaps between Blood Omen and Soul Reaver.

"Readers will discover Raziel's origins as a human child, the events that led him to join the Sarafan, and the mysterious emergence of his wings," reads the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise Kickstarter page.

"The graphic novel offers fresh insights into the lore, revisiting iconic moments and characters like Kain, Moebius, and Raziel's brothers, while introducing new faces such as Elaleth, whose connections to Raziel, Kain, and the Hylden bring unexpected twists to the tale."

If you are interested in backing the project, there is still time. The Kickstarter will end in a little over two weeks from the time of writing.

Thanks to you, we’ve hit $1 million in funding for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise! This is more than just a milestone – it’s proof of the power of this community. We’re beyond grateful. Let’s keep the momentum going! 🖤



Back here: https://t.co/c5pG9KGooc pic.twitter.com/FjCyvWVuLR — Crystal Dynamics (@CrystalDynamics) August 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As shared on the Kickstarter page, the graphic novel is available in three "distinct" hardcover editions, and is also available digitally:

Standard Hardcover Edition – 140-page graphic novel featuring the main cover art by Dave Rapoza.

Limited Edition (500) – 140-page graphic novel featuring a variant cover by Matthew Therrien.

Deluxe Signed Edition w/Slipcase – 150+ page signed graphic novel featuring an exclusive variant cover by Aaron Lovett, a slip case, concept art, maps, a limited print, a foreword/afterword, and your name included in the book’s thank-you section.

Image credit: Crystal Dynamics

Fans have been hopeful for a series remaster of sorts following some perhaps unintentional teases from the developer in recent months.

Along with the upcoming re-release of both Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver on the Evercade retro handheld console, logos for an unannounced "Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered" were included on display plaques accompanying statues of game characters Kain and Raziel during a Comic-Con event held in San Diego earlier this year.

Back in 2022, Crystal Dynamics sent out a survey asking if recipients would be interested in seeing the Legacy of Kain series make a comeback. This survey followed an announcement from the developer that it had regained "control" of its Legacy of Kain series, as well as that of the Tomb Raider IP, following Square Enix's sale of its Western studios (which included Crystal Dynamics) to Embracer.