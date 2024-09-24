Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered announced via PlayStation listing

The widely-expected Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remaster has popped up in a now-deleted PlayStation Store listing, ahead of Sony's State of Play broadcast tonight.

That listing included a trailer for the game, which has now been reuploaded to social media, below. There's a release date, too: 10th December 2024.

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered will include both of Crystal Dynamics' beloved dark fantasy action-adventure games with their original and remastered graphics for you to swap between. Here's a first look:

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered trailer via PSN, releasing December 10th (Aspyr)



Celebrate Soul Reaver's 25th Anniversary.



Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics.



Included Game Titles

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver… pic.twitter.com/jQVsWbYWJq — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Experience the legendary narrative," PlayStation's store listing for the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remaster stated. "Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

"Wield the powers of a Wraith. Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. Shift between Realms. The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes.

Back in July, branding for the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 remaster was spotted at San Diego Comic-Con, included on display plaques accompanying statues of game characters Kain and Raziel.

There's been other activity for the Legacy of Kain brand, too. A Soul Reaver graphic novel prequel, The Dead Shall Rise, was published last month by Dark Horse Comics. This month, a Legacy of Kain Collection including both Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver arrives on retro handheld console Evercade.

Crystal Dynamics has hinted at plans for a Legacy of Kain revival since a 2022 survey asked fans about their interest in the franchise making a comeback. Over 100,000 people responded positively, to which Crystal Dynamics boss Phil Rogers replied: "Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly."

Tonight's PlayStation State of Play broadcast goes live at 11pm UK time.