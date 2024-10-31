You'll need to decide whether to save or leave the Mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard during the Shadows Crossing main story quest. There's also a faction-specific option if you're part of the Grey Wardens.

After travelling to D'Meta's Crossing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you'll find the Mayor of the village trapped by the blight, but it's up to you whether you save him or not once you find out his true colours. Each decision will have its own set of consequences - which is why we're here to help.

Here's our guide showing the consequences for choosing to leave or save the Mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

Saving the Mayor in Dragon Age The Veilguard

If you choose to save the Mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, only Neve will approve of this which will go towards increasing your bond with her, but both Bellara and Harding won't approve of your decision.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Also, if you choose to save him, he'll be mentioned briefly later on in a cutscene with the Veil Jumpers and you can learn his fate there.

Banish the Mayor in Dragon Age The Veilguard

If you've chosen to be a part of the Grey Warden faction you can choose to banish him to the Grey Wardens. The Mayor will try to be redeemed by helping this faction, Neve greatly approves of this but Bellara and Harding disapprove of this choice.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Leaving the Mayor in Dragon Age The Veilguard

If you choose to leave the Mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard Bellara and Harding will approve, which can increase your Companion Bond with both of them. However, Neve will not approve of this - so you might want to think about it if you're trying to increase your bond with her.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content, then check out our pages showing you how to respec and how to transmog. We've also got a page showing you all Blood Vault crystal locations for helping Lucanis.