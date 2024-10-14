Leaked trailer for Amazon's Secret Level reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves

A trailer for Secret Level - the upcoming animated video game anthology series at Amazon - recently started making the rounds online, giving us a look at the show's cast.

The leaked Secret Level trailer surfaced via a Telegram server, which was then circulated by MP1st. The trailer has since been removed in response to a DMCA takedown notice by Amazon, however Eurogamer managed to watch it before it was pulled from the site.

The video gave another look at some of the series' upcoming episodes, such as ones focused on Sifu, MegaMan and Spelunky. Some footage appeared to be unfinished, however, indicating there were parts of this trailer based on non-final footage.

In addition, the trailer also gave a list of its main cast, and there are some big names on there. Here are all of the recently leaked cast members for Secret Level:

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Kevin Hart

Keanu Reeves

Heaven Hart

Temuera Morrison

Ariana Greenblatt

Emily Swallow

Gabriel Luna

Ricky Whittle

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Merle Dandridge

Claudia Doumit

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Clive Standen

Laura Bailey

Michael Beach

Secret Level is a 15-episode series from the creators of Love, Death & Robots, which will feature original stories set in the world of games. The show is currently due to make its Prime Video debut later this year, on 10th December.

Recent reports said it will still include its previously announced Concord-centric episode, despite PlayStation's sci-fi shooter getting shut down back in September.