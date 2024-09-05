Leaked PlayStation 5 Pro design seemingly confirmed by Sony's official 30th anniversary art

A recently leaked image purportedly showing Sony's heavily discussed but still officially under-wraps PlayStation 5 Pro appears to have received corroboration from an unexpected source. A near-identical design has now been spotted in the background of Sony's newly unveiled official PlayStation 30th anniversary artwork.

Last week, prolific leaker bilbil-kun shared details of Sony's still unannounced PS5 Pro, alongside an illustration of its outer shell. While it mostly retained the PS5's familiar open-shirt design, it included one notable change: in place of the single diagonal stripe found on the body of the PlayStation Slim, the leaked PS5 Pro design featured three diagonal ridged lines.

Keep that in mind as we now hurtle forward in time to the present, and Sony's recently announced PlayStation 30th anniversary celebrations. Alongside details of its birthday activities - which are set to include the release of several digital soundtracks as well as a new range of toys - Sony shared new anniversary artwork featuring a grey cross, triangle, circle, and square made up of various PlayStation consoles and peripherals.

And there, right between the PlayStation logo and a big old number three, sits something that doesn't resemble a currently released PlayStation device, but which looks awfully familiar all the same: a large rectangular machine with three distinct diagonal ridges running along its side. So yes, this may well be our first official confirmation, albeit indirectly, of PS5 Pro's existence.

Image credit: Eurogamer

And if last week's design is accurate, it seems reasonable to assume other details shared by bilbil-kun (that PS5 Pro will be a digital-only model possibly with support for the PS5 disc drive add-on) are too. It was also claimed Sony would formally announce the console this month, so with official artwork seemingly now out in the wild, we could be on the cusp of a full reveal.

Eurogamer and Digital Foundry have been tracking the PS5 Pro's path to release since leaks first emerged last summer. Since then, PS5 Pro technical specs have appeared online, which Eurogamer understands to be accurate, and a Digital Foundry analysis dubbed the PS5 Pro "the most powerful console yet". April brought word Sony has been prepping a "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for new and older patched games that will take advantage of its upcoming hardware, and yet more technical details leaked in May. Hopefully, all will be revealed soon.