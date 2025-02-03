Leaked Fallout set photo teases a familiar New Vegas face of Jurassic proportions

An image from the set of Fallout's second season has appeared online, giving us confirmation of one iconic face that will be making an appearance in the upcoming series.

Please be aware of minor spoilers for Fallout below.

A leaked set photo (below) has revealed Dinky the T-Rex will be popping up in Fallout's second season. For those unaware, Dinky the T-Rex is a roadside attraction found within Novac, a location in the Mojave Wasteland in Fallout: New Vegas.

Here's what the Fallout: New Vegas Official Game Guide has to say about Novac and our dinosaur pal:

"Novac is little more than a lonely desert highway motel with multiple buildings that have been fortified for the post-apocalyptic protection of its inhabitable. Watching over them is the landmark of the area: a giant fabricated Tyrannosaurus rex biting off the top of 'The World's 2nd Largest Thermometer'.

"The interior of 'Dinky' also serves as the city center (a converted gift shop from pre-war times, with a sniper's nest in Dinky's mouth). Dinky is the 'attraction' that drew in tourists. Some of the locals are friendly folk, though most aren't trusting of outsiders."

We already knew the show was going to be heading into Fallout: New Vegas territory. After all, the first season ended with disgraced (at least, in the eyes of many) Vault-Tec executive Hank MacLean in his pinched Brotherhood of Steel Power Armour, fleeing towards a ruined New Vegas.

Showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet went on to confirm the next season will head to New Vegas, adding its ruined state is to show the audience that "things have happened" to the location since the events of New Vegas the game.

And Dinky won't be the only familiar name showing up when the show returns. Last year, the showrunners revealed New Vegas' enigmatic leader Mr House will be "involved in season two", although they held back from telling us any more.