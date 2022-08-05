Latest Vampire Survivors patch adds cheat codes and new characters to the fray

We're still not quite at the 1.0 release for Vampire Survivors, but we are at least now one step closer.

Following on from the recent release of patch 0.9, developer Poncle has now released patch 0.10.0 for the game, or in its words, "The Not One" patch. You can see a teaser for it below.

What is a vampire's favourite fruit? A blood orange!

This patch brings with it a host of new content, such as new characters Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers. Players will also now be able to get two new achievements, a new Arcana and a new weapon.

That's very nice and all, but it's nothing on this. Cheats, cheats, and yet more glorious cheats.

You may have missed this, but in the trailer above there was a little preview of Vampire Survivors' new cheat menu. It briefly spins across the screen when the narrator chats about the "things not of this world" in a slightly ominous fashion.

So, would you like to know some cheats that you can use? If you'd prefer not to, please look elsewhere on Eurogamer for something to pass the time with. If you would like to know the cheats available, however, please see the list below:

Extras/ Jokes

spinnn : spins the UI for a bit

Stages

relaxenjoylife : unlocks Il Molise

honesty : unlocks Moongolow

dotgogreenacres : unlocks Green Acres

rottingpizza : unlocks The Bone Zone

peakgamedesign : unlocks Boss Rash

Ghosts

exdashexoneviiq : unlocks Exdash

tramezzini : unlocks Toastie (This one only works if Exdash is unlocked)

Main characters

noneladonna : Arca Ladonna

vivaladonna : Porta Ladonna

superladonna : Lama Ladonna

strongestcharacter : Poe Ratcho

bioparco : Dommario

faschiuma : Suor Clerici

accidenti : Krochi Freetto

crystalmakeup : Christine Davain

yattapanda : Yatta Cavallo

carramba : Bianca Ramba

reset : O'Sole Meeo

languorino : Sir Ambrojoe

Relics

thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Grim Grimoire

thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Ars Gouda

leadmetothecheese : Milky Way Map

eggseggseggs : Glass Vizard

teleportustomars : Mindbender

randomazzami : Randomazzo + Arcana VI

icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Great Gospel

thankelrond : Magic Banger

timecompression : Sorceress Tears

ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Yellow Sign

Secret characters

secondevolution : Gyorunton

earrivatolarrotino : Big Trouser

lhovistoio : Cosmo Pavone

fettinepanate : Boon Marrabbio

iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Leda

pinociampino : Peppino

highfive : Gains Boros

ablasphemousmockery : Mask of the Red Death

Meanwhile, the developer has also hinted at an on screen keyboard coming in the future for those that use gamepads or touchscreens to play.