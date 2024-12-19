Latest Switch 2 leaks appear legitimate, according to new report

Nintendo's next console will be called Switch 2, feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers, and could be announced in January.

That's according to a new report from The Verge, after speaking with a mystery reddit leaker who claimed to have got their hands on a final version of the Switch 2 console and its dock.

The internet has been inundated with possible leaks of the new console recently, most notably from case manufacturer Dbrand and a reddit user called NextHandheld who The Verge has since spoken with. "I've now heard and seen enough to think they might be legit," the report reads.

NextHandheld was able to show The Verge two photos of a possible Switch 2 dock and one of the inside of a possible controller rail (with certification logos and copper contacts exposed), which also shows a metal U-shaped kickstand.

The dock featured the same logo as the Nintendo Switch but with a 2 included, seemingly confirming Switch 2 will be the official name. NextHandheld's source claims an announcement to reveal the console will be made in January.

The controller rail image proves a rumour the Joy-Con controllers will attach magnetically to the console, with NextHandheld claiming there's a physical magnetic click when attached. A larger button will then release the controllers.

Further, NextHandheld claims the controllers will have magnetic Hall effect joysticks, which don't contain the deteriorating sensor material of the current Switch model and can be recalibrated easily. Essentially, this could mean the end of Joy-Con drift.

Lastly, NextHandheld claims the Switch 2 will launch in dark grey, with a white version to follow along with a model based on a Nintendo game yet to receive a themed Switch. However, they admit to not being able to turn on the console or play games, so there's plenty we still don't know.

For instance, while Nintendo has officially confirmed backwards compatibility for the new console, we don't know if this will be via physical cartridges or digital-only.

Switch 2 accessories were already made available at the start of the month via Chinese sellers, while accessories manufacturer Satisfye removed a trailer showing the blurry outlines of the console.

At the least, it's clear we're edging ever closer to a full reveal.

For more, here's everything we know so far about Nintendo's next console.