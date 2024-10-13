Skip to main content

Larian's director of publishing calls out Baldur's Gate 3 CE scalpers for "making people sad"

"Hate scalpers, man."

A close-up of a huge brain-like, tentacled mind flayer face in Baldur's Gate 3.
Image credit: Eurogamer / Larian
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
1 comment

Baldur's Gate 3's director of publishing, Michael Douse, has called out scalpers for "making [people] sad".

Although the official website still shows the physical PC and PS5 collector's editions for Baldur's Gate 3 were priced at £217 (€260) before they were promptly snapped up, scalpers are trying their luck and listing the collector's editions on auction sites for thousands of pounds.

Appending an image that showed someone trying to flog their collector's edition for £2.9K (€3.4K), Douse said he "understand[s] how commodity works", but stressed that the point of releasing collector's editions like this is "to make someone happy".

"Hate scalpers, man," Douse said on X/Twitter (thanks, TheGamer). "I understand how commodity works, but this CE isn't a commodity, it's designed to make someone happy, not rich.

"If you're buying it to trade, all you're doing is making someone sad."

The post prompted over a hundred replies, many from fans who were equally frustrated.

"That someone is me," lamented one commenter.

Last month brought news that Baldur's Gate 3 was a step closer to getting the series' classic real-time with pause combat thanks to one enterprising modder, but there was plenty to chew through even before official modding became a thing.

