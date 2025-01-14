Larian gives Baldur's Gate 3's Withers a pair of "big naturals" to celebrate 100m mod downloads

We already knew Baldur's Gate 3 players loved mods, thanks to developer Larian's previous announcements on the matter, but it turns out Baldur's Gate 3 players really love mods - with the studio now revealing over 100m mods have been downloaded for the acclaimed RPG. And what better way to celebrate that impressive milestone, you might be asking yourself, than by giving PC, Mac, and console players an officially curated set of Withers boobs?

That, obviously, is something we'll probably need to circle back to imminently, but first a recap on those mod downloads. Larian last shared a figure back in October, confirming over 50m downloads since mod support was officially introduced on PC and consoles last year.

Skip ahead three and a bit months and that number has now skyrocketed to 100m downloads across all platforms. "You are modding naturals", Larian proclaimed in a social media post celebrating the milestone - appending an image in which the two zeroes in "100" had been conspicuously placed across beloved undead NPC Withers' suddenly more ample chest.

And that, it turns out, was just a prelude for things to come, with Larian following up its initial post by announcing it was celebrating Baldur's Gate 3's latest milestone by adding something new to its curated list of mods officially available across PC, Mac, and consoles. That mod in question is MaybeAdam's "Withers Big Naturals", giving everybody's favourite companion-resurrecting pal the opportunity to breast boobily, if players so desire.

As to why Larian has decided to single out this particular mod, that's not entirely clear - but given the studio previously revealed over 10,000 people had downloaded a mod renaming Withers to Bone Daddy, this is evidently becoming something of a theme.

News of Baldur's Gate 3's 100m mod downloads arrives ahead of the massively acclaimed RPG's eighth and final major post-launch patch. It doesn't have a release date yet - although stress testing is confirmed to begin this month - but it's promising to be a biggy, introducing 12 new subclasses, cross-play, fancy new photo mode features, and more.

After patch eight's arrival, it'll be time for Larian to wave goodbye to Baldur's Gate 3 once and for all, fully shifting its resources over to its unannounced next project. Previously, the studio revealed it had two games in the works - both based on its own IPs - and it recently confirmed the majority of the team's "full attention is [now] focused on crafting [its] next title", and that'll be moving to a "media blackout" for the foreseeable future.