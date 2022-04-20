How Fortnite Lantern Trails works and rewards explained

The Lantern Trails are a recurring Fortnite event that rewards you for completing specific acts.

If you want to partake in the Lantern Trails and, more importantly, earn the Lantern Trails rewards, then you must first sign up for them.

Below we cover how to sign up for the Lantern Trails, including how they work, and what the current Lantern Trail rewards are.

Fortnite Lantern Trails: How to sign up for the Lantern Trails in Fortnite and how they work explained

To partake, you first need to sign up for the trails via the Lanterns Trails page on the official Fortnite website. After doing so, you’ll be able to track how many points you’ve earned per day for these Lantern Trails on the same page.

Points are earned by completing specific activities in Fortnite, such as eliminations in any Battle Royale mode - Zero Build or no. You receive one point per successful completion of the action and everyday also has a Points Milestone for you to earn.

It’s important to note that it may take up to an hour after you’ve earned the points for them to appear on the Lantern Trails page. You can, however, use the ‘Check My Stats’ button to prioritise your stats update, which can make your points appear early.

Once you’ve earned a reward, it will take at least one hour to appear in your account.

Lantern Trails rewards in Fortnite explained

There are six rewards to collect during this round of Lantern Trails in Fortnite.

The first four are unlocked by earning at least one point per day after signing up for the Lantern Trails:

Reward Requirment Brawlin' Bunny Emoticon Earn at least 1 point on Day One Rook's Eyeroll Emoticon Earn at least 1 point on Day Two Sweaty Jonesy Emoticon Earn at least 1 point on Day Three Shrug Ranger Emoticon Earn at least 1 point on Day Four

It’s important to note that if you receive at least one point on Day Five of the Lantern Trails - Sunday, 24th April - then you will receive any or all of the above rewards which you don’t currently have. This means that if you just want these four specific rewards, then you only need to sign up for the Lantern Trails and earn one point on Sunday, 24th April to unlock them!

The other two rewards, however, require more of a time investment, because they are earned by reaching the Points Milestones:

Leadlight Weapon Wrap - Reaching the Points Milestone once

- Reaching the Points Milestone once Dream Lantern Back Bling - Reaching the Points Milestone twice

You don’t have to reach the Points Milestones on consecutive days to unlock the Dream Lantern Back Bling, but you do need to reach this milestone at least twice during the Lanterns Trail to unlock this reward.

Fortnite Lantern Trails end times explained

The Lantern Trails in Fortnite will end at the following times:

UK (BST) - 4:59am on Monday, 25th April

Europe (CEST) - 5:59am on Monday 25th April

East Coast US (EDT) - 11:59pm on Sunday, 24th April

West Coast US (PDT) - 8:59pm on Sunday, 24th April

Good luck in the Lanterns Trail!