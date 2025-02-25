Konami and Bloober to follow Silent Hill 2 remake with brand new game

Bloober Team will follow up its hugely successful Silent Hill 2 remake with a new joint project with Konami.

The project will be a "new game based on Konami's IP" - the specifics are unknown, but considering Bloober's horror pedigree and Silent Hill 2 success, a new game in that franchise seems like a safe bet.

"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team. "By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Silent Hill 2 ReviewWatch on YouTube

Reads a press release on the news: "The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project. The deal aligns with Bloober Team's strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework."

Konami's IP includes the likes of Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, eFootball, Bomberman, and Suikoden, though Silent Hill does seem the most likely candidate for Bloober.

The Polish studio's next game has already been announced, with Cronos: The New Dawn being the company's first original survival horror game.

"We are super happy for the [Silent Hill] team, for the accomplishments, and I do believe that they paved the path for us," Cronos co-director Wojciech Piejko told Eurogamer. "They dramatically changed the reception of our company on the internet from 'Bloober should not touch Silent Hill' to 'new great game from Bloober!'

"I'm super thankful for them and I know it wasn't easy to survive all these critics on the internet. You always have to remember there are people behind every game. It doesn't make your work easier. So kudos for [the team], because they made the impossible possible with making Silent Hill."

Konami announced a number of Silent Hill games back in 2022, with Silent Hill f perhaps the most anticipated.