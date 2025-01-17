Koei Tecmo's protective about its Dead or Alive IP because the characters are "like daughters"

Koei Tecmo said it has taken "strict action" against thousands of provocative Dead or Alive fanart images because the characters are "like daughters" to their creators.

As reported in GameWatch (thanks, Automaton), Koei Tecmo's legal affairs lead, Tomotoshi Nishimura, recently addressed a copyright conference in which he revealed that whilst the company was pragmatic and even supportive of "otaku" fan culture, it had no choice but to issue copyright strikes against amateur images that are created for, uh, "adult purposes".

And the scale is not to be sneezed at, either.

Whilst it would be impractical for Koei Tecmo to pursue every inappropriate image, Nishimura said that the legal team takes action against 2000-3000 doujinshi - the sale of self-published works based on existing franchises and characters - every year. That's despite the fact the latest game in the series, Dead or Alive 6, was released six years ago in 2019.

With an all-new instalment called Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme expected later this year, however, Nishimura is probably expecting a few more naughty images than usual.

