Kingston's 1TB FuryRenegade PCIe 4.0 SSD is down to its lowest price on Amazon

Getting a new SSD is a really effective way of upgrading your PC or console, and it can be affordable too as price-per-GB continues to get lower and SSDs get discounted regularly.

Kingston makes a lot of great PC components for all different types of users, and its Fury range of RAM is easy to recommend for gamers. There's also a Fury-branded SSD from Kingston which boasts excellent speed and performance, and right now it's down to its lowest-ever-price at Amazon UK:

For US readers, the Renegade SSD has a slightly smaller discount at Amazon US but is still the cheapest it's been:

Upgrading from modern, high-performance HDDs to an SSD can improve game load times by up to 60 per cent, and those gains get even bigger with NVMe SSDs like the Renegade.

On speed alone, the Kingston Fury Renegade is up there with some of the best gaming SSDs around thanks to those speeds of up to 7300MB/s read and 7000MB/s write. As long as your PC's motherboard supports PCIe 4.0, then this is a great option as a game drive or boot drive.

It's also a great option to upgrade your PS5's storage, as the graphene aluminium heat spreader on the SSD makes it meet Sony's requirements for additional SSDs. The 1TB storage space will also more than double the effective game storage you have in your console, so you can keep more of the games you want to play downloaded and ready-to-go at all times.

