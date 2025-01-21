Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's post-launch roadmap bringing barbers, horse riding, and more

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is just weeks away now and, in the run up to its release, developer Warhorse Studios has detailed some of its post-launch update plans for the medieval action-RPG, starting with a handful of free new features this "spring".

This initial update promises the introduction of horse racing - in which players can "hone [their] mounted skills and uncover hidden surprises - alongside barbers, providing a way for aesthetically inclined adventurers to customise their looks. Then finally, spring's triumvirate of features concludes with a new Hardcore Mode, promising a "greater challenge".

Beyond that, Warhorse has confirmed it's working on three additional post-launch updates: Brushes with Death arrives this "summer", Legacy of the Forge launches this "autumn", and Mysteria Ecclesia is currently scheduled for a "winter" release.

These three story expansions are available as part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's paid expansion pass (included in its Gold Edition and Collector's Edition), but Warhorse says each will be accompanied by "free quality of life updates to further enhance the game experience."

Image credit: Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 4th February, continuing the story of peasant-turned-knight Henry of Skillitz as he negotiates life in an open-world version of early 15th century Bohemia.