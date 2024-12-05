Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 release date brought forward

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has had its release date nudged forward a tad.

Back in August, developer Warhorse Studios delayed the release of its mediaeval sequel to 11th February. At this time, it said it had "aimed for the end of the year and almost made it - almost is not good enough though, so we slipped to 2025".

Now, it has announced yet another release date. Writing on social media, Warhorse revealed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will now arrive a week earlier on 4th February. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 5 (with Pro support) and Xbox Series X/S.

"[Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2] is also gold now," Warhorse's global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling added in a short video. "What does that mean? Well, it means that the game is more or less finished, we are right now in the last stretches of optimisations, of bug fixing."

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 team has promised more "exciting news" in the coming days, along with the game's PC and console specs. These will be revealed later today, with a story trailer, so keep an eye out for those.

Big news: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!⚔️



With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days.



Brand new Story trailer drops Tomorrow on December 5.



PC and Console… pic.twitter.com/hfBrQZJyjS — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) December 4, 2024 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Warhorse officially announced Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 earlier this year. The game's story is set to pick up the trials of peasant-turned-knight Henry of Skillitz as he negotiates life in an open-world version of early 15th century Bohemia.

The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance was memorable for the controversies that surrounded it - most notably its developer's insistence it portrayed a historically-accurate version of Central Europe. The game and developer was subject to criticism over how it handled issues of race, gender, and its depiction of ethnic groups.

"A shadow lingers over Kingdom Come: Deliverance," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's review of the game. "Instead of challenging the Dark Age it reinterprets 615 years later, the game seems to delight in it."