Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 nears 2m sold, as troubled publisher Embracer celebrates success

Embattled publisher Embracer finally has something to celebrate - the launch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which it says is "fast approaching" 2m sales.

As part of the company's latest financial results, Embracer heaped praise on the medieval role-playing game for launching to over 1m copies sold in 24 hours, and a peak Steam concurrent count of 250,000 players.

"It is our strong belief that the game will continue to generate substantial revenues over the coming years, highlighting the exceptional quality, immersion and appeal of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2," Embracer noted.

Eurogamer's Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 review, in video form.

It's been an exceptionally rocky few years for Embracer, which has seen its empire of studios shrink considerably after a loss of funding and a string of flops - including, notably, the failure of the Saints Row reboot.

"The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a reminder of our core - to bring great products to the market," Embracer co-founder Lars Wingefors wrote.

"High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions. When you have the right teams, this trust benefits everyone, including gamers, employees and shareholders. I am convinced that we will remain among the industry leaders in our core business verticals in the future."

"This gorgeous medieval RPG continues to be just as divisive, prickly and abrasive as its predecessor," we wrote in Eurogamer's Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 review.