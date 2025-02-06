Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 hits 1m sales in just one day

In just 24 hours, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has shifted 1m copies, developer Warhorse Studios has announced.

The milestone was confirmed by the studio on social media, in a message thanking players who had stepped into the game's world so far.

Over on Steam, the game is off to a flying start. 176,285 people were playing at one point last night, during the game's second evening of availability, making for a new concurrent player peak.

It's now been seven years since the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance first arrived on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, during which time work has progressed steadily on this sequel, which was originally set to arrive in 2024.

Next up for the game will be a series of post-launch updates adding content such as a barbers, and horse racing. A Hardcore Mode is also on the way, for those seeking a greater challenge.

"This gorgeous medieval RPG continues to be just as divisive, prickly and abrasive as its predecessor," we wrote in Eurogamer's Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, awarding it three stars.

