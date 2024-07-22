Kamiya's still keen to make Okami, Viewtiful Joe sequels, even if publisher isn't

Outspoken former Capcom director Hideki Kamiya has said he feels a "duty" to develop sequels to cult classics Okami and Viewtiful Joe in order to finish off their respective stories.

In his latest video with fellow Capcom alum Ikumi Nakamura, Kamiya asks Capcom again for the ability to return to his former franchises.

"Creators have the duty to create sequels fans are wanting to see," Kamiya said. "Although I sound all high and mighty, it's been a while since I've moved on from Okami. But I still feel like I haven't fulfilled my duty. So Capcom-san, please, let's do it together.

"Same sentiments for Viewtiful Joe 3," Kamiya continued. "I'd be more than happy."

The video is light-hearted, and Kamiya acknowledges he is no longer anything to do with Capcom's own business decisions. Indeed, the director points out that he recently contacted Capcom to complain there was no option to pick Viewtiful Joe in a survey of franchises they'd like to see continue.

"What the hell, Capcom?" Kamiya said in response.

Additionally, Kamiya is well aware of the business reasons why Okami and Viewtiful Joe are not getting new installments today.

"It's only because eight people have played Viewtiful Joe that people aren't going wild," Kamiya joked. "That game also ended mid-way. So I need to finish it."

Earlier this month, in a previous video, Kamiya described Okami's initial sales as a "huge failure".

Still, Kamiya seems keen.

"I'm unemployed right now, but not super unemployed," he noted. "I haven't retired as a game creator."

Kamiya most recently served as a writer and supervising director on Bayonetta 3 and spin-off Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, continuing to play a part in the series he originally directed.

Kamiya departed developer PlatinumGames in October last year due to issues of "trust", and it's unclear what the developer is up to now.

The director has previously said he would take his ideas for future Bayonetta games "to the grave" with him.