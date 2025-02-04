Just Cause film adaptation lands Jack Ryan writer

Ready your wingsuits, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan scribe is set to write the Just Cause movie adaptation.

As reported by The Wrap, Aaron Rabin has been brought on to write the upcoming film adaptation of Square Enix and Avalanche Studios' action series. In addition to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which starred John Krasinski in the lead role, Rabin is also known for Silent River and the upcoming action-thriller film sequel, Nobody 2.

The writer joins Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto on the Just Cause adaptation, which is being produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch through 87North's first-look deal with Universal. If that name sounds familiar, it's because the company has also produced films such as 2024's Ryan Gosling-fronted stunt comedy The Fall Guy, and Bullet Train.

Word of a Just Cause movie adaptation of some kind has been around for a while now. Back in 2017, Aquaman star Jason Momoa was said to be in talks to play Rico Rodriguez in a movie based on the open world action game. While his casting was not mentioned in today's report, Momoa will still get to flex his video game related acting muscles in this year's Minecraft adaptation, which is set to be released in April.

But, back to Just Cause. While the plot for the upcoming film is being kept under wraps for now, the Just Cause video game series follows protagonist Rico Rodriguez, as he attempts to overthrow corrupt governments and regimes across the globe.

The most recent series entry was Just Cause 4. "Likeably scrappy open-world carnage," our Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Just Cause 4 review. "Weather effects and party balloons see a knockabout charmer return in decent form."

There was also a Just Cause mobile game in the works, but this was cancelled in 2023.