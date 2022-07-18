July's next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles revealed

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass additions for the latter half of July are now confirmed, and are headlined by top indie title Inside as well as sunny Ubisoft hackathon Watch Dogs 2.

Tomorrow's new release As Dusk Falls, a stylish narrative adventure Eurogamer just recommended in its review, is also part of the list.

As Dusk Falls is the first game from new studio Interior/Night, which formed as a breakaway from the controversial Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream. For more on all that, Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale recently visited the studio to sit down with its founder Caroline Marchal.

Watch on YouTube Here's what to expect in As Dusk Falls.

Watch Dogs 2 is probably my favourite of Ubisoft's near-future open world series. It's a more chilled experience than the first Watch Dogs (and certainly the post-Brexit London third entry) with a likable main character.

Meanwhile, Inside is the indie adventure from Limbo studio Playdead, and very much worth a look.

Real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, bike racer MotoGP 22, and inXile's role-player Torment: Tides of Numenera round out the rest of July's additions.

12 more games get touch controls, for use via Xbox Cloud Gaming. These include: Citizen Sleeper, Disc Room, Escape Academy, Garden Story, Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview), Lost In Random, Spacelines from the Far Out, Umurangi Generation, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2 and new release As Dusk Falls.

And as ever, a small crop of games will leave Game Pass at the end of the month. Departing the subscription on 31st July are Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Omno and Raji: An Ancient Epic.

July Xbox Game Pass titles:

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 19th July

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) - 19th July

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 19th July

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 21st July

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) - 21st July

Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 29th July

And for more on what's available via Xbox Game Pass, here's Eurogamer's guide.