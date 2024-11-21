The Juice WRLD Concert in Fortnite is the finale event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, which has been a short but action-packed season before the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1 at the start of December.

The concert itself will have the world premier of a new Juice WRLD track called 'Empty Out Your Pockets' as well as a brand new single from Snoop Dogg called 'Another Part Of Me' that features Sting. So, if you're ready for an epic concert, get yourself ready to log into Fortnite at the right time.

Without further ado, here's when the Juice WRLD Concert starts in Fortnite as well as the Fortnite Remix The Finale rewards explained.

When is the Juice WRLD Concert in Fortnite?

The Juice WRLD Concert in Fortnite is due to start on Saturday 30th November at around 6pm GMT. Remember, this is a live concert in-game so it's best to be there a bit early and join the queue ahead of time to ensure you don't miss anything.

You can find the exact time for your region below, but please note that due to time zone differences some regions will be experiencing the concert on Sunday 1st December.

Saturday 30th November:

UK - 6pm (GMT)

- 6pm (GMT) West Coast US - 10am (CT)

- 10am (CT) East Coast US - 1pm (ET)

- 1pm (ET) Central US - 12pm (CT)

- 12pm (CT) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

Sunday 1st December:

Australia - 5am (AET)

- 5am (AET) Japan - 3am (JST)

Image credit: Epic Games

Also, the official Fortnite blog post states that 'We intend to run an encore of the performance later in the day on November 30 assuming no technical issues arise'. So, as long as it all goes smoothly, you should have another chance to experience the concert if you've missed it.

Fortnite Remix The Finale rewards explained

However, the concert is the finishing touch on Fortnite Remix The Finale and there's plenty to be excited about in the week leading up to it.

If you log on between Monday 25th November and Saturday 30th November you will get the following items for free. They'll be available to you the next day.

Slayer Juice WRLD - Outfit

- Outfit 999 Knives - Back Bling

- Back Bling 999 Knives - Pickaxe

- Pickaxe Remix With the Golden Touch - Loading Screen

- Loading Screen Juice's WRLD - Loading Screen

- Loading Screen Number One Remix - Loading Screen

- Loading Screen Adventure, Remix'd - Loading Screen

If you miss out on getting these goodies for free but still want them, then they will be added to the shop at a later date apart from Juice's WRLD Loading Screen.

Image credit: Epic Games

The following Jam Tracks will be added to the shop on Thursday 21st November:

Armed and Dangerous

Wishing Well

Also, the WRLD Takeover Bundle will be added to the shop on Wednesday 27th November. It will cost 2200 V-Bucks and contains:

Juice WRLD (includes reactive style) - Outfit

(includes reactive style) - Outfit Studded Skull (includes reactive style) - Back Bling

(includes reactive style) - Back Bling WRLD Keys - Keytar

- Keytar Lean Wit Me - Jam Track

- Jam Track 999 - Wrap

Image credit: Epic Games

