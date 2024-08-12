John Carpenter's Halloween is getting two games from Evil Dead publisher

John Carpenter's seminal horror movie franchise Halloween is getting two new video game adaptations from Boss Team Games, the publisher behind 2022's Evil Dead: The Game.

That's according to IGN, which says both titles will be based on Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween movie, which saw Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode taking on masked serial killer Michael Myers. Specifics are scarce, but the games will reportedly enable players to "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters".

The projects - which will be the first proper video game adaptations of Halloween since it appeared on the Atari 2600 back in 1983 - are being developed in conjunction with the franchise's producers, with Carpenter said to be "intimately involved" in one of the titles.

"As a huge gamer myself," Carpenter wrote in a statement provided to IGN, "I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly".

There's no hint of a release date for either Halloween project just yet, and the only other bit of detail to be gleaned from the announcement is that the game Carpenter will be involved in is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Boss Team Games' previous horror movie adaptation, Evil Dead: The Game, was developed by Saber Interactive and recieved a positive reception when it launched back in 2022. However, the asymmetrical multiplayer title received only sporadic post-launch support, and Saber announced it was cancelling the Switch version and ending all development 18 months later.