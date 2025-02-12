Jeff Minter's I, Robot is a psychedelic reimagining of the 80s arcade shooter and its all-seeing eye

Two years after reimagining Atari's unreleased 80s arcade prototype Akka Arrh, design legend Jeff Minter is back with another psychedelic spin on an arcade game from yesteryeat - this time a "reality-defying reinvention" of 1984 Atari shooter I, Robot that's launching this "spring".

In I, Robot's original guise, players helped a self-aware robot (officially named "Unhappy Interface Robot #1984") destroy the all-seeing eye of Big Brother. This involved navigating each stage's maze of platforms in order to reach special red blocks and unleash a powerful laser blast - the main wrinkle being that death was instant if the player jumped while the eye was open.

Minter's newly unveiled reimagining takes the same basic premise - complete with a maze of platforms and that jump-phobic all-seeing eye - but tweaks the core action so that players are required to flip all the tiles across each stage in order to escape. "If you make it across the tiles," Atari explains in its announcement, "you'll have to race down a tube and blast away any enemy shapes that move into your path and try to stop you."

All this unfolds across 55 levels plus bonus stages, with Atari also promising online leaderboards, procedural music, plus plenty of Minter's trademark visualiser-based psychedelia. Oh, and the robot has yak horns too. Additionally, there's an enemy free UNGAME mode, which lets players mess around with I, Robot's various sights and sounds at their leisure.

I, Robot doesn't have a release date yet, but it'll launch for Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Atari VCS this "spring". And if all this leaves you eager to sample more of Minter's work, you could always check out last year's Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, another wonderful interactive museum release from Digital Eclipse.