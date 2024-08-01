Jackbox wants us to answer questions like "Which meat most wants to be called daddy?" in its new Naughty Pack

After teasing us all earlier in the year with a playful trailer featuring a vibrating cardboard box, the Jackbox team has today lifted the lid on its upcoming, risqué themed Naughty Pack.

The Naughty Pack, you may recall, will comprise three "provocative" games, which the Jackbox team promises will "deliver on laughter, wit, and a touch of irreverence".

We now know what these three games are, and one of them wants us to answer the ever important question: "Which of these meats most wants to be called daddy?" Well, I say!

Kicking things off, there's Fakin' It All Night Long, which is a social deduction game. Dirty Drawful, meanwhile, is a drawing and guessing game. Lastly, Let Me Finish is a saucy debate-style game.

The first two of the pack's games will be somewhat familiar for those who have played Jackbox games before, as they are basically Fakin' it and Drawful but with a mature twist.

Feel free to leave your answers in the comments... | Image credit: Jackbox

Here is a rundown of each of the Naughty Pack's three games:

Fakin' It All Night Long: Fakin' It returns and this time we're putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar... and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode.

Dirty Drawful: It's Drawful, but dirty... It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone.

Let Me Finish: Let Me Finish is Jackbox's new presentation game that examines life's serious questions like, "Where is the mailbox's butt?" or "How does this avocado get aroused?" Everyone gets a chance to speak their mind but will others pick up what you're putting down?

Each of the above games supports between three and eight players.

The Jackbox Naughty Pack is set to release across platforms this September, with a retail price of $21.69/€21.69 (I can only assume those 69s were intentional, given the pack's theme). At the time of writing, we are still awaiting UK pricing.

If you are interested in picking up the Jackbox Naughty Pack, you can add it to your Steam wishlists now. You can also check out the trailer for Jackbox's Naughty Pack via the video below.

In the meantime while we wait for this more debauched version of Jackbox (although, who are we kidding, we all already made Jackbox games pretty filthy anyway), there is now an easier way to buy and play the mini-games, thanks to the brand's new Megapicker launcher.

This free launcher is available now on Steam, and as the name suggests, it acts as a central hub for players to pick and choose their Jackbox mini-games from.