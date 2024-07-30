Jackbox Games new Megapicker launcher currently gives you Drawful 2 free

There's now an easier way to buy and play Jackbox mini-games, via the brand's new Megapicker launcher, available on Steam.

To celebrate, Jackbox is currently offering discounts on its range of mini-games and - for the next 30 days - the fan-favourite Drawful 2 to keep for free.

The Megapicker, first announced last month, is designed to act as a central hub for Jackbox mini-games, eliminating the need to rifle through each of its party packs for the game you're after. (This is handy, as I frequently forget which pack some mini-games were released within!)

If you already have Jackbox collections in your Steam library, their respective mini-games will unlock in the Megapicker.

The Megapicker is free to download - and you can grab it via Steam here.

Next up from Jackbox? After years of its mini-games being used by players for terrible, awful, booze-driven drama, the brand is set to launch a deliberately adults-only offering: the Jackbox Naughty Pack. The mind boggles as to what this will contain.