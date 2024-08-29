Jackbox confirms Naughty Pack is safe for Twitch streaming

Jackbox has confirmed its forthcoming Naughty Pack is suitable for Twitch streaming, though it's up to streamers to moderate content for their audience using in-game options.

Speaking to Eurogamer at Gamescom, Jackbox stated Twitch representatives have played the game and nothing in it is inherently against Twitch guidelines.

The Jackbox Party Packs contain multiple party games that are all innocent enough, though it can all descend into filth depending on who's playing. That's why Jackbox is now releasing a Naughty Pack, with games focused on adult themes.

For instance, Dirty Drawful requires players to draw a picture based on a rude prompt and then afterwards guess the prompts from the pictures. As an example, I was given the prompt of a cigarette with a period. Another game is Let Me Finish, where players are given a picture and must then talk about it for a set length of time - for instance, you might be given a picture of a gruesome looking potato and be asked how you'd perform oral sex on it, or explain how an avocado gets aroused.

The third game is Fakin' It All Night Long, which reminded me of Never Have I Ever but one player is faking their response.

Naturally, some of this content could border on unacceptable for certain audiences. And considering the popularity of Jackbox on Twitch, games could become inappropriate.

The game does include moderation options to change explicit content, if desired. What's more, when the Jackbox Naughty Pack is tagged on Twitch, a stream will automatically be listed as adult content.

The onus therefore is on streamers to decide what is appropriate for their community and ensure their own content doesn't break Twitch guidelines.

This year alone, Twitch has updated its guidelines to prohibit sexual content on the streaming platform multiple times - largely around nudity. The Jackbox Naughty Pack does not include nudity, of course, and is instead more tongue in cheek.

The Jackbox Naughty Pack will be released on 12th September across PC (Steam), Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.