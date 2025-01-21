ITV has a smash-hit Hell's Kitchen game with 20m players, but it's on Roblox

Competitive ITV show Hell's Kitchen is now blowing up as an experience in Roblox, with a cartoony version of Gordon Ramsay at the fore.

Since its debut last month, ITV's first-ever Roblox experience has had over 20m visits from aspiring chefs, and boasts 450k daily active users happy to have the show's celebrity chef express disdain at their dishes.

As with Hell's Kitchen on telly, those who participate in the official Roblox experience will be popped onto either the Red or the Blue team. And, while I haven't seen word that Ramsay will call users an "Idiot Sandwich", his Roblox counterpart still shares his disappointment if food isn't up to snuff.

"By blending the unique essence of Hell’s Kitchen with the immersive possibilities of Roblox, we're offering players a fresh way to engage with the brand and create their own culinary adventures," claimed Ashley Lewis, boss of the experience's developer Metavision.

"We've got an exciting 2025 roadmap for the experience and can't wait to show the community what we have in store next."

If you fancy taking to the kitchen yourself, you can check out the Hell's Kitchen Roblox experience here.

Image credit: Metavision Studios

Towards the end of last year, Roblox announced further tools designed to improve the safety of its young audience. These tools included the ability for parents to remotely manage their child's account, view their child's friends list and limit the amount of time made available to play.

This move followed frequent criticism that the platform was not doing enough to ensure the safety of its audience, which is predominantly children. In July of last year, it was revealed that Roblox itself had reported 13,316 instances of child exploitation in 2023, and that more than two dozen people had been arrested for abusing minors following contact in-game.