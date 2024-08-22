It will take "more than 20 hours" for Silent Hill 2 Remake completionists to find "everything hidden for you"

Bloober Team creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2 Remake has confirmed the psychological horror game will take 16-18 hours to complete on average, but teased that it will take "more than 20 hours" for players to find "everything that [the team] put into the game and things we've hidden for you".

In a message posted to X/Twitter, Mateusz Lenart hinted that even that kind of run time would likely not include "the new game plus and all the endings".

He then posted a string of six emojis, all of which Silent Hill 2 fans will instantly recognise as nods to the game's original six endings.

Interestingly, in response to a comment, Lenart teased there would be "no spoilers - not even through emojis" for any of the other secrets the team has planned.

If you like to spent your time searching for everything that we put into the game and things we've hidden for you, it will take you more than 20h for sure 👀! I'm not couting the new game plus and all endings of course. I'm curious how fast will you get all of them👽🐕🚸💧🕯👱‍♀️... — Mateusz Lenart (@Mateusz_Lenart_) August 20, 2024

Asked what he was most proud of later in the same X thread, Lenart said: "I'm proud of everything truly. But if I would need to chose I think the general flow of the game and new level design/puzzles approach. I believe we've been able to find a nice balance between the memory of the original locations and new content that will be able to surprise even the long time fans of SH2."

On Monday (19th August), Konami dropped a brand new story trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake, letting us meet Eddie and Mary for the first time.

The teaser essentially matched the original's acclaimed 2001 E3 trailer, and the script is almost identical, too, all set against a fabulous reimagining of (one of) Silent Hill 2's end themes, Promise.

Earlier this week, Tom Morgan shared his thoughts on the opening hours of the remake in Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 Remake preview.

"In rebuilding such a beloved classic with upgraded visuals and controls, the new combat style fits in surprisingly well," Tom wrote in his excellent summary.

"What I've seen so far of Silent Hill 2 Remake, though, shows a team determined to stick to the original blueprint first. It provides the game a comfortingly familiar structure - while allowing new detail to flourish around it like a trellis - and I'm looking forward to seeing where it grows past its first three hours."